China’s new strategy for Trump: Punch hard, concede little

At the top of Xi’s agenda is the critical issue of Taiwan. With Trump signaling interest in a new economic accord, the Chinese leader plans to use these meetings to press Trump to move beyond the longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity and formally state that the U.S. “opposes" Taiwan’s independence. In another sign of this transactional approach, ahead of the expected leaders’ summit, Beijing is considering a significant purchase of American soybeans, a request put forward by Trump.