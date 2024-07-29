China’s parliament is being used to highlight Xi Jinping’s power

Foreign policy, however, is unlikely to be a topic to which Mr Li devotes much attention. The role of the prime minister has always been mainly to manage affairs at home. That role, too, has been whittled away by Mr Xi as he puts the party more clearly in charge of everything. During this session, the congress is expected to approve legal revisions that will tighten party control over Mr Li’s cabinet, the State Council. They require it to “resolutely safeguard" the party’s leadership and “resolutely implement" its decisions. What is actually needed is a candid discussion among officials about how to fix the economy. But it is hard to think of a forum where that might happen.