China’s power over rare earths is not as great as it seems
Economist , The Economist 16 Oct 2025
Summary
There are lots of ways for the West to get around its near-monopoly
IT DOES NOT look like the epicentre of a geopolitical earthquake. JL MAG’s headquarters in Ganzhou, in south-eastern China, features leafy streets, a running track and a football pitch. The factory blocks are painted a jaunty blue and white. The airy campus usually supplies China’s BYD and America’s Tesla, the world’s two biggest manufacturers of electric cars, with magnets made from rare earths—obscure minerals with a big role in modern industry. Recently, however, China has restricted exports of JL MAG’s wares and of rare earths more broadly, causing shortages that forced the idling of some factories and alarmed Western firms and governments.
