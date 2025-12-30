Chinese research submarines for the first time traveled thousands of feet beneath the Arctic ice this summer, a technical feat with chilling military and commercial implications for America and its allies.
China’s push to master the Arctic opens an alarming shortcut to US
SummaryNational-security officials say Chinese submarines and icebreakers pose a new military threat from the High North.
