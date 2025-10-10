China’s rare-earth escalation threatens trade talks—and the global economy
Amrith Ramkumar , Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Oct 2025, 07:12 am IST
Summary
President Trump says the administration is weighing a U.S. response to Beijing’s newest restrictions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
China under leader Xi Jinping has used its dominance of the rare-earths market to seek an edge in trade talks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story