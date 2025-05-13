China’s rare earths aren’t as rare as you think

Despite their name, rare earths are quite abundant. Cerium is the 25th most common element on Earth. At 68 parts per million of Earth’s crust by weight, it is more abundant than copper. Rare earths are “rare" because of geochemical dispersion. They tend to remain evenly mixed rather than found in their pure form. They also pose extraction challenges, since they are usually bound up in a handful of mineral hosts that often contain radioactive thorium or uranium. That is what makes rare-earth deposits relatively scarce.