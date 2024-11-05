China’s relationship with Africa is growing murkier

Yet in many African countries the run-up to the summit had been muted. One reason is a perception that China has become less interested in Africa. At the previous FOCAC, held virtually between China and Senegal, China made new financial pledges adding up to $40bn—a third less than it had promised in both 2015 and 2018. About half of the reduction was due to a slump in infrastructure borrowing. In several African countries, notably Ethiopia, Zambia and Kenya, governments struggled to pay off debts they had accrued while building big-ticket infrastructure over the preceding decade. By 2021 the value of official new loans from China to African countries had fallen to about 0.15% as a share of African GDP, from a peak of 1.2% in 2016, according to Boston University.