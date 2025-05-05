China’s secret weapon in the trade war

Nonetheless the story of the gig economy is an example of how the trade war will force China’s rulers to adapt. They might love their vision of high-tech workers making semiconductors for the world. What they have instead is a low-tech army of people buzzing about on scooters delivering meals for instant munching by ravenous consumers. It keeps the show on the road. That is true for the drivers, too. After a year of delivery, Mr Lai says he is moving on. He is joining a relative who runs a factory in the eastern hub of Yiwu to sell goods on Amazon. He predicts the trade war will soon end. But if he is wrong he will be back on his bike.