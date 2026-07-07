China’s semiconductor industry is racing to catch the West’s

The fascination with China is easy to explain. A week before Computex, Huawei, the country’s tech-hardware champion, unveiled a technique that stacks layers of circuits onto a chip to get better performance without relying on the latest Western manufacturing tools. Investors are also signalling confidence. The share prices of semiconductor firms on Hong Kong’s stock market has risen by 130% over the past year, roughly matching a comparable American index. Alibaba and Baidu, two Chinese internet giants, intend to spin off their chip-design businesses. CXMT, a maker of memory chips, is preparing a public listing.