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China’s semiconductor industry is racing to catch the West’s

Economist
6 min read8 Jul 2026, 09:53 PM IST
China’s potential for self-sufficiency in chipmaking is one of the industry’s biggest questions.
China’s potential for self-sufficiency in chipmaking is one of the industry’s biggest questions.
Summary

China’s potential for self-sufficiency in chipmaking is one of the industry’s biggest questions. The answer matters because “compute”—the processors and memory that train and run AI models—has become the currency of technological power.

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When last month the chip industry’s elite descended on Taipei for Computex, an annual trade show, two topics dominated discussions. The first was artificial intelligence, which has turned semiconductors into one of the world’s most profitable industries. The second was China. Its chipmakers were absent from the event, but their shadow was long.

When last month the chip industry’s elite descended on Taipei for Computex, an annual trade show, two topics dominated discussions. The first was artificial intelligence, which has turned semiconductors into one of the world’s most profitable industries. The second was China. Its chipmakers were absent from the event, but their shadow was long.

The fascination with China is easy to explain. A week before Computex, Huawei, the country’s tech-hardware champion, unveiled a technique that stacks layers of circuits onto a chip to get better performance without relying on the latest Western manufacturing tools. Investors are also signalling confidence. The share prices of semiconductor firms on Hong Kong’s stock market has risen by 130% over the past year, roughly matching a comparable American index. Alibaba and Baidu, two Chinese internet giants, intend to spin off their chip-design businesses. CXMT, a maker of memory chips, is preparing a public listing.

The fascination with China is easy to explain. A week before Computex, Huawei, the country’s tech-hardware champion, unveiled a technique that stacks layers of circuits onto a chip to get better performance without relying on the latest Western manufacturing tools. Investors are also signalling confidence. The share prices of semiconductor firms on Hong Kong’s stock market has risen by 130% over the past year, roughly matching a comparable American index. Alibaba and Baidu, two Chinese internet giants, intend to spin off their chip-design businesses. CXMT, a maker of memory chips, is preparing a public listing.

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HomeGlobalChina’s semiconductor industry is racing to catch the West’s

China’s semiconductor industry is racing to catch the West’s

Economist
6 min read8 Jul 2026, 09:53 PM IST
China’s potential for self-sufficiency in chipmaking is one of the industry’s biggest questions.
China’s potential for self-sufficiency in chipmaking is one of the industry’s biggest questions.
Summary

China’s potential for self-sufficiency in chipmaking is one of the industry’s biggest questions. The answer matters because “compute”—the processors and memory that train and run AI models—has become the currency of technological power.

Gift this article

When last month the chip industry’s elite descended on Taipei for Computex, an annual trade show, two topics dominated discussions. The first was artificial intelligence, which has turned semiconductors into one of the world’s most profitable industries. The second was China. Its chipmakers were absent from the event, but their shadow was long.

When last month the chip industry’s elite descended on Taipei for Computex, an annual trade show, two topics dominated discussions. The first was artificial intelligence, which has turned semiconductors into one of the world’s most profitable industries. The second was China. Its chipmakers were absent from the event, but their shadow was long.

The fascination with China is easy to explain. A week before Computex, Huawei, the country’s tech-hardware champion, unveiled a technique that stacks layers of circuits onto a chip to get better performance without relying on the latest Western manufacturing tools. Investors are also signalling confidence. The share prices of semiconductor firms on Hong Kong’s stock market has risen by 130% over the past year, roughly matching a comparable American index. Alibaba and Baidu, two Chinese internet giants, intend to spin off their chip-design businesses. CXMT, a maker of memory chips, is preparing a public listing.

The fascination with China is easy to explain. A week before Computex, Huawei, the country’s tech-hardware champion, unveiled a technique that stacks layers of circuits onto a chip to get better performance without relying on the latest Western manufacturing tools. Investors are also signalling confidence. The share prices of semiconductor firms on Hong Kong’s stock market has risen by 130% over the past year, roughly matching a comparable American index. Alibaba and Baidu, two Chinese internet giants, intend to spin off their chip-design businesses. CXMT, a maker of memory chips, is preparing a public listing.

China-s-semiconductor-industry-is-racing-to-catch-
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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalChina’s semiconductor industry is racing to catch the West’s
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