China’s smartphone champion has triumphed where Apple failed

It also helps that Xiaomi has a vast customer base to which it can hawk new products. At the end of last year it claimed 700m monthly users across its devices globally, up by about 10% from the year before. Many of them play games purchased on Xiaomi’s app store and view ads sold by the company (these generate a half of the company’s total profit, according to Bernstein, a broker). And a sizeable share of users buy their Xiaomi products directly on its app. The company has already proved adept at persuading them to upgrade to more expensive phones. It needs only a small fraction of them to buy a car for the endeavour to be a huge success. Many of Xiaomi’s Chinese customers were in their early 20s when they bought one of its first smartphones a little over a decade ago. They are now in their mid-30s, the target demographic for Xiaomi’s EVs.