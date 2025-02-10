China’s strategy in trade war: Threaten US tech companies
Liza Lin , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Feb 2025, 03:33 PM IST
SummaryOfficials in Beijing are building a list of potential targets for antitrust probes, hoping to influence tech executives close to Trump.
SINGAPORE—Chinese officials are building a list of U.S. technology companies that can be targeted with antitrust probes and other tools, hoping to influence the tech executives who are heavily represented in President Trump’s orbit.
