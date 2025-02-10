China’s stunning new campaign to turn the world against Taiwan
The Economist 7 min read 10 Feb 2025, 03:43 PM IST
Summary
- Seventy countries have recently backed “all Chinese efforts” to take the island
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For those anxious about Chinese aggression towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan, there was a welcome signal at the end of Donald Trump’s third week back in the White House. After talks with Ishiba Shigeru, the Japanese prime minister, on February 7th the two leaders said America and Japan “opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion" in relation to Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less