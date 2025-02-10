China’s stunning new campaign to turn the world against Taiwan

Of course, America could simply bypass the UN if China attacked or blockaded Taiwan. American forces could unilaterally block shipping to and from China. But America will also need access to bases, ports and other facilities in the global south, especially the Indo-Pacific. And if a large majority of countries view its response as illegitimate, even some of its allies might waver. It has been tough enough for the West to sustain international solidarity with Ukraine, whose sovereignty was not in dispute before Russia invaded. The battle for global support on Taiwan will be even harder fought. And China is already on the advance.