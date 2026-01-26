China’s top general accused of giving nuclear secrets to US

In a sign of the depth of the current probe, Xi has commissioned a task force to conduct a deep-dive investigation into Zhang’s tenure as commander of the Shenyang Military Region, which spanned five years from 2007 to 2012, said some of the people familiar with the briefing. The team has now arrived in the northeastern city of Shenyang, they said, notably choosing to stay in local hotels rather than military bases, where Zhang would have a network of support.