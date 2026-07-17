China’s two-speed economy pairs high-tech success with domestic gloom

DONGGUAN, China—At a factory so big it could fit dozens of football fields, Chinese furniture manufacturer DeRucci churns out up to 5,000 mattresses a day.
Whirring robotic arms and machines do most of the work, reducing the need for workers by nearly half, according to Arthur Chen, DeRucci’s supply-chain general manager.
DeRucci is racing to sell its mattresses abroad. Overseas sales grew 67% in 2025 compared with the previous year. The company is hoping its new high-tech mattresses—which it says use artificial intelligence to adapt to users and can cost more than $9,000—will attract fresh customers.
But domestic sales, the bulk of DeRucci’s business, are shrinking amid a yearslong real-estate downturn in China. People aren’t buying as many homes, so there is less demand for furniture. DeRucci’s revenue from China fell 8.8% last year and it expects overall profits to fall roughly 40% in the first half of 2026 from the same period a year prior.