China’s ultimate political survivor just fell. What that says about Xi’s rule.

In just a year, Xi Jinping will preside over another major reshuffle of his leadership slate. Already, the Chinese leader is deep in his housecleaning.
Last week, Beijing announced that Huang Qifan, the 74-year-old former mayor of Chongqing, a sprawling southwestern Chinese metropolis, and a fixture in China’s economic-policy circles, was under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law—the Communist Party’s standard euphemism for corruption. The conviction and punishment rate in such circumstances is virtually 100%.