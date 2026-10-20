China’s ultimate political survivor just fell. What that says about Xi’s rule.

“An obvious victim of declining demographics in China is their housing market, but less discussed is how serious the situation is. In the U.S., we had the great financial recession of 2008 largely brought on by oversupply of two million houses which by my calculation was roughly 5% of our GDP. That surplus evaporated in subsequent years in part due to fewer houses being built, but also due to expanding households in the U.S. In contrast, back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest that today’s oversupply of houses in China appears to be closer to 100% of their GDP, and with no household growth, it’s going to be much harder on the economy than ours experienced in 2008.” —Jan Terbrueggen, Ohio