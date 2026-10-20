China’s ultimate political survivor just fell. What that says about Xi’s rule.

In just a year, Xi Jinping will preside over another major reshuffle of his leadership slate. Already, the Chinese leader is deep in his housecleaning.
In just a year, Xi Jinping will preside over another major reshuffle of his leadership slate. Already, the Chinese leader is deep in his housecleaning.
Last week, Beijing announced that Huang Qifan, the 74-year-old former mayor of Chongqing, a sprawling southwestern Chinese metropolis, and a fixture in China’s economic-policy circles, was under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law—the Communist Party’s standard euphemism for corruption. The conviction and punishment rate in such circumstances is virtually 100%.
Last week, Beijing announced that Huang Qifan, the 74-year-old former mayor of Chongqing, a sprawling southwestern Chinese metropolis, and a fixture in China’s economic-policy circles, was under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law—the Communist Party’s standard euphemism for corruption. The conviction and punishment rate in such circumstances is virtually 100%.
The move stunned many political watchers. Huang had long been known as a 不倒翁 (bù dǎo wēng), a roly-poly figure who never topples. He had navigated more than a decade of factional warfare, including close ties to Bo Xilai, the disgraced former Chongqing party boss. Many American readers know him as the guy who traveled to the U.S. consulate in Chengdu in February 2012 to retrieve Bo’s police chief, who had sought refuge there following a rift with Bo.
Huang’s fall signals that Xi’s anticorruption campaign is accelerating ahead of the 21st Party Congress, expected for late 2027, when the party decides who joins its top leadership and how power is distributed. In the first half of this year, China’s disciplinary authorities filed roughly 538,000 cases, an average of nearly 90,000 a month, up from about 83,000 a month in 2025. At the top, 36 senior officials at the provincial or ministerial level and above were investigated or disciplined in the first half of this year alone.
To understand why Huang was taken down now, I turned to Wu Guoguang, a senior research scholar at the Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions and a veteran scholar of Chinese elite politics.
Wu believes Xi’s urgency is sharpened by the coming reshuffle.
“As his own health may be on the decline,” Wu said, “Xi Jinping’s suspicions and fears regarding these individuals are bound to amplify even further, particularly out of concern that they might stir up trouble during the redistribution of power at the 21st party congress.”
Networks of political elites?
Huang is a nexus figure, in Wu’s view, linking several generations of Chinese political elites. One, Wu says, is the so-called old Shanghai gang, a loose network of officials and business figures associated with Shanghai’s political establishment and, in particular, with former leader Jiang Zemin. Another is the circle around the late former Premier Zhu Rongji, a reform-minded economic policymaker. Huang’s ties to Bo Xilai connect him to a different political network, while family connections, Wu argues, may also link him to elites who rose under Xi.
Such connections can matter in a system where personal relationships help determine access to jobs, information, money and influence. While those old-guard networks no longer have the power to topple Xi, Wu said, they can still hobble him by resisting his policies, wielding influence over personnel decisions and public discourse, and even leveraging their ties to Western political and business elites built during China’s era of globalization.
Wu sees the broader purge through what he calls “sub-Xi factions,” or rival camps that have formed among Xi’s own protégés, now jockeying for position ahead of the party conclave. In that contest, some of Xi’s people have begun reaching back to old-guard networks for leverage. And old-guard figures have sought allies within the current leadership.
Huang, Wu argues, was likely seen as a key channel for that kind of dealing. Taking him down, he said, was meant to sever the connection.
This school of thought suggests something more unsettling than a strongman simply consolidating power. It describes a system in which Xi’s own lieutenants are already maneuvering against each other, and in which attending a dinner with the wrong retired official can be treated as a conspiracy.
The risk is that the purge produces the very instability it is meant to prevent. When cadres at every level feel universally insecure, policy execution suffers. Officials default to inaction, afraid that any decision could later be recast as a political crime. The resulting paralysis is already visible in China’s economic management, where officials have been reluctant to invest or take on risk.
At a time when China’s economy demands boldness from its officials, Xi’s political machine is producing the opposite. The 21st party congress is supposed to showcase a leader in command. It may instead lead to a government afraid to govern.
What do you think Xi’s intensifying purge means for China’s political stability? Write to me at lingling.wei@wsj.com. Include your full name and location, and I might publish your response in an upcoming issue (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply).
This is an edition of the WSJ China newsletter, a weekly dispatch of exclusive insights on the contest between the U.S. and China, brought to you by the WSJ’s top China correspondent. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
China in a Few Headlines
- Exclusive: Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit with President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month to discuss the war in Ukraine.
- China is going along with a European Union plan to cap hybrid-vehicle imports, which EU officials said should cut their volume by more than half.
- Young people in China are facing dwindling opportunities and fiercer competition as a weakened economy shrunk the job market.
- A multiyear real-estate slump and rare steady jobs are intensifying economic worries for people across China.
The Number
That’s China’s gross domestic product growth rate in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, recovering from a three-year low as booming exports mitigate a deepening economic slowdown at home.
A Closer Look
Last year, China’s credit to the nonfinancial sector—a broad measure of corporate, government and household borrowings—topped 300% of gross domestic product. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is presiding over a dangerous spiral of debt that is strangling the economy at home and damaging trade partners around the world.
Reader Responses
Last week, we asked if China’s population is significantly smaller than reported, as argued by Yi Fuxian, a longtime critic of Beijing’s population policies, what that would mean for companies and investors betting on the Chinese consumer. Readers shared their thoughts:
“If China is systematically distorting its true population size, especially among younger generations, its aging population crisis may be far worse than the market realizes. Companies and investors hinging on continued consumption aren’t necessarily misplacing their bets, but might have to wait longer for returns, potentially even a 20-to-30-year window, when China begins to see an $11 trillion private wealth transfer from more frugal elderly households to younger, more consumption-oriented generations.” —David Llera, North Carolina
“An obvious victim of declining demographics in China is their housing market, but less discussed is how serious the situation is. In the U.S., we had the great financial recession of 2008 largely brought on by oversupply of two million houses which by my calculation was roughly 5% of our GDP. That surplus evaporated in subsequent years in part due to fewer houses being built, but also due to expanding households in the U.S. In contrast, back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest that today’s oversupply of houses in China appears to be closer to 100% of their GDP, and with no household growth, it’s going to be much harder on the economy than ours experienced in 2008.” —Jan Terbrueggen, Ohio
“Understated Chinese labor productivity only means workers were even more underpaid than we thought. Separately, I detect a growing peak-China narrative, that her closeness to eclipsing the U.S. economically is behind. President Xi seems to think, reasonably, that manufacturing, which has always worked to counter cyclical shocks, will work again. The economic weaknesses mean that, until it does, export demand must grow by more than domestic demand shrinks. Having de-industrialized the U.S., Chinese companies are turning to the rest of the world. Protectionism is the biggest threat to Xi’s plan succeeding, but rare earths give him escalation dominance in trade wars.”—Tim Condon, Costa Rica
“If China invested the money in the industries that would build up domestic consumption so that the economy wasn’t so export-dependent, they could possibly recover. I don’t believe that there is enough money to favor domestic consumption industries and still invest in the tech industries to compete with America. Their economy is 1/2 of America’s GDP and their debt is 75% of America’s. China is on a downward path of their own making and I don’t see how they are going to recover.” —Jim Hunter, North Carolina
(Responses have been condensed and edited.)
A Name in the News
HavocAI, a defense startup founded by the former U.S. Navy flight officer Paul Lwin in Rhode Island in 2024, is among a wave of American drone-tech startups swarming into Taiwan and finding partners who can help them turn blueprints into reality. With U.S. government encouragement, the emerging industry has the potential to serve the U.S. military’s demand for a secure drone supply chain that steers clear of China.
About Us
WSJ China is a weekly newsletter with exclusive insights on the contest between the U.S. and China, brought to you by WSJ Chief China Correspondent Lingling Wei, with help from Chuqin Jiang. Reach Lingling at lingling.wei@wsj.com or at @Lingling_Wei on X (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply). Sign up to get an alert every time she publishes an article. Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.