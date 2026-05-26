China’s world-beating solar industry is in turmoil

The Economist, The Economist
6 min read30 Jul 2026, 10:41 PM IST
logo
Workers walk at a solar farm in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, China (REUTERS)
Summary
The Gulf war won’t save it

AS AMERICA’S WAR on Iran roils energy markets, China’s clean-energy companies would be expected to be cashing in. The country makes over 80% of the world’s solar panels, churning them out in vast quantities. Thanks to such efforts, renewable sources generated more electricity than coal last year around the world. Yet China’s solar industry, though world-beating, is in trouble. And the boost from the war has not been enough to steady it.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.