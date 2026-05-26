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China’s world-beating solar industry is in turmoil

The Economist, Economist
6 min read30 Jul 2026, 10:41 PM IST
Workers walk at a solar farm in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, China
Workers walk at a solar farm in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, China (REUTERS)
Summary

The Gulf war won’t save it

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AS AMERICA’S WAR on Iran roils energy markets, China’s clean-energy companies would be expected to be cashing in. The country makes over 80% of the world’s solar panels, churning them out in vast quantities. Thanks to such efforts, renewable sources generated more electricity than coal last year around the world. Yet China’s solar industry, though world-beating, is in trouble. And the boost from the war has not been enough to steady it.

AS AMERICA’S WAR on Iran roils energy markets, China’s clean-energy companies would be expected to be cashing in. The country makes over 80% of the world’s solar panels, churning them out in vast quantities. Thanks to such efforts, renewable sources generated more electricity than coal last year around the world. Yet China’s solar industry, though world-beating, is in trouble. And the boost from the war has not been enough to steady it.

Gift this article

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalChina’s world-beating solar industry is in turmoil

China’s world-beating solar industry is in turmoil

The Economist, Economist
6 min read30 Jul 2026, 10:41 PM IST
Workers walk at a solar farm in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, China
Workers walk at a solar farm in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, China (REUTERS)
Summary

The Gulf war won’t save it

Gift this article

AS AMERICA’S WAR on Iran roils energy markets, China’s clean-energy companies would be expected to be cashing in. The country makes over 80% of the world’s solar panels, churning them out in vast quantities. Thanks to such efforts, renewable sources generated more electricity than coal last year around the world. Yet China’s solar industry, though world-beating, is in trouble. And the boost from the war has not been enough to steady it.

AS AMERICA’S WAR on Iran roils energy markets, China’s clean-energy companies would be expected to be cashing in. The country makes over 80% of the world’s solar panels, churning them out in vast quantities. Thanks to such efforts, renewable sources generated more electricity than coal last year around the world. Yet China’s solar industry, though world-beating, is in trouble. And the boost from the war has not been enough to steady it.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalChina’s world-beating solar industry is in turmoil
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