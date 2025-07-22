China’s Xi gives up air miles for more time at home
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Jul 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Summary
The leader has scaled back travel plans and skipped some key summits, but continues active diplomacy—as a host.
The most well-traveled leader in China’s history has reduced his international journeys in recent years, easing a once-packed diplomatic schedule that had honed his reputation as a globe-trotting statesman.
