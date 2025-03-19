China’s Xi is angered by Panama port deal that Trump touted as a win
SummaryChinese leader Xi Jinping is angry about a Hong Kong company’s plan to sell Panama Canal ports to a U.S.-led group, in part because the company didn’t seek Beijing’s approval in advance.
The Xi leadership originally planned to use the Panama port issue as a bargaining chip.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more