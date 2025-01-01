China’s Xi nods to ‘external uncertainties’ in new year’s speech

Xi’s speech, delivered from a polished wooden desk in the Beijing leadership compound, has been an annual fixture since his first full year in power, 2013. It attracts massive coverage even if it typically provides only hints of the leader’s thinking. Much of the media attention in past years was paid to the books and photos arranged behind Xi and items on his desk such as telephones, but, as if to demonstrate a more seriousness of purpose, this year’s 10-minute address offered no peek at personal items. His backdrop was only a painting of the Great Wall and China’s flag.