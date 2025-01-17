China’s Xi offers olive branch to Trump by sending top deputy to inauguration
Summary
- Vice President Han Zheng is set to be highest-level Chinese official ever to attend a presidential swearing-in, signaling Beijing’s willingness to engage the new administration.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is sending his deputy head of state to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, signaling Beijing’s willingness to engage the new administration and stabilize rocky ties with the U.S.
