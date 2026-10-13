China’s young people are losing faith in the promise of hard work

1. FROM MY DESK

China’s Gen Z expected a better life than their parents. Instead, they feel burned out and betrayed as good jobs become harder to get and the milestones of adulthood slip away.

Born during China’s boom years, this generation is now entering adulthood with dwindling opportunities, fiercer competition and a growing sense of despondency that years of hard work won’t pay off.



A weakened economy and rapid AI adoption have shrunk the job market, just as a record crop of graduates enters the workforce. That squeeze is pushing millions into the precarious gig economy, while others buckle under a cutthroat work culture.

For now, the mood is more resignation than anger. But as Hannah Miao reports, young people’s disillusionment could harden into something more dangerous for the Communist Party, like unrest. It could also have broader implications for China’s future.

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2. TODAY’S HEADLINES

Iran is fortifying nuclear sites and rallying its people for a return to fighting.President Trump said he is “looking at” firing Kimberly Guilfoyle and that he “is not happy” with his ambassador to Greece after revelations that she asked a donor to cover personal expenses in the lead-up to her confirmation hearing.Ten megadonors accounted for more than half of the $300 million that Trump raised for the new White House ballroom and legacy projects.The diesel-supply deal that the president says he struck with Russia likely won’t do much to ease fuel prices ahead of next month’s midterm elections.“Phantom” data centers are flooding America’s electric grid—and seeping into your utility bill.

3. LIVE FROM THE MARKETS

Instrument Last Change Change% E-Mini S&P 500 Future Continuous Contract (ES00) $7,860.25 +2.25 +0.03% E-Mini Dow Continuous Contract (YM00) $52,432 +322 +0.62% E-Mini Nasdaq 100 Index Continuous Contract (NQ00) $30,741.75 -156.50 -0.51% 📈 Follow our live financial coverage all day.

Frenzied stock-options trading shows individual investors are still hungry for risk.Stocks Spencer Jakab is watching: It seems like the dating app Bumble may finally have met Mr. Right. The company hit a peak value of around $14 billion soon after its 2021 initial public offering, but the stock had lost nearly 97% of its value by last week. A Journal report Monday that Bumble is in advanced talks to be taken private sent its stock surging, cutting investors’ loss to a slightly less-painful 95% or so. (Get Spencer’s Markets A.M. newsletter in your inbox.)

4. READ IT HERE FIRST

Ken Paxton partied in Dubai with fugitives ahead of the high-stakes Texas Senate race. When Trump weighed endorsing Ken Paxton over incumbent Texas Sen. John Cornyn, he was told that damaging revelations were likely to surface about Paxton. The president brushed off the warnings and helped the scandal-plagued attorney general to clinch victory in the GOP primary. That decision now looks like a big midterm gamble as Democratic nominee James Talarico holds a narrow lead in polls. Meanwhile, revelations about Paxton continue to emerge. A new scene that could join the list: a previously unreported New Year’s Eve 2024 celebration where Paxton partied in Dubai with two fugitives from U.S. justice and a woman that wasn’t his wife. One of the fugitives, a healthcare executive charged with fraud, had donated $190,000 to Paxton, report Elizabeth Findell, Mark Maremont and Josh Dawsey.

5.

This luxury Beverly Hills condo project is borrowing money from its future residents. The developer behind one of the country’s most expensive real-estate projects has an unusual request for its condo buyers: Lend us money. Buyers of the site’s roughly 150 condo units are also providing debt to help a London-based investment firm fund its $10 billion project, known as One Beverly Hills. The 17.5-acre site will include high-end retail outlets, upscale dining, 78 new hotel suites and acres of botanical gardens. The condo owners’ debt takes the form of “Founder Bonds,” offering purchasers a 5% return. While condo buyers aren’t forced to participate, some say this rarely seen financing tool sticks them with a risk, reports Nicholas G. Miller.

6. SEE THE STORY

In South Carolina, young voters are disillusioned with Trump’s second term—and aren’t sold on Democrats, either. Photo Illustration: Jeff Um

WSJ’s Josh Dawsey: I recently returned to my college town of Columbia, S.C., to find out how the next generation feels about its political leaders and their own shot at the American dream in a time of political polarization, AI and sky-high interest rates and gas prices. We talked to the state’s longest-serving governor, but also a range of students and the university’s president. A lot of students—including many Republicans—said they were disillusioned with rising gas prices, the war in Iran and Trump’s second term. Many of them weren’t too thrilled about Democrats either. Almost all were also deeply concerned about AI and how it will affect their lives and job prospects.

7. HAPPENING TODAY

Apple is expected to unveil its new smart-home products.Trump holds a midterm rally in Wasilla, Alaska.Economic data: The National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for September.Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs📰 Today’s paper

8. THE NUMBER

The estimated number of Chinese vehicle brands exhibiting at this year’s Paris Motor Show, up from nine just two years ago. Chinese automakers now represent a third of all brands at Europe’s largest car show, showcasing fast-charging electric vehicles, plush amenities and autonomous-driving tech. Players such as BYD, Li Auto, and XPeng are trying to expand their footprint across the continent, helping to make the show much more buzzy than its U.S. counterparts.

9. AND FINALLY…

An unknown sailor inspired Trump to shake up the Navy. But who is Bill Jones? In August, the president directed the Navy to figure out how to return to using steam catapults on aircraft carriers to hurl jet fighters into the air. For U.S. military officials, the order marked the return of an old foe: Bill Jones. Who? Exactly. Trump described the man he’d had a chance encounter with as a 25-year Navy “catapulter” who loves the smell of steam. Navy leaders searched for Jones to figure out what he said that prompted the president to demand an overhaul of one of the most expensive weapons programs in history. They never found him—and are still dealing with the fallout.

10. BEYOND THE NEWSROOM

Opinion: Missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthis over the weekend have Saudi Arabia reeling. The region is watching what Washington will do when the cornerstone of its Gulf alliance system is under attack.WSJ | Buy Side: Whisker’s new Litter-Robot automatically cleans and provides vital tracking information to keep an eye on your precious pets.From MarketWatch: The Need to Know newsletter is evolving. Starting Oct. 19, it will become your daily dive into MarketWatch, featuring story spotlights, market movers and more you Need to Know to start your day. Sign up here.

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