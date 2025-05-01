China-to-US container shipments shrink as tariffs bite
SummaryThe biggest carriers say they are switching to smaller ships as others cancel trans-Pacific sailings outright.
The volume of Chinese goods packed in containers bound for the U.S. keeps falling as new U.S. tariffs dent demand, with the biggest ocean carriers shifting to smaller ships to move the reduced loads while other companies cancel sailings.
