Chinese AI companies dodge US chip curbs by flying suitcases of hard drives abroad
Raffaele Huang , Liza Lin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Jun 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Summary
Engineers carried data to countries where Nvidia chips are available, frustrating Washington’s efforts to restrict China’s access to the technology.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia—In early March, four Chinese engineers flew to Malaysia from Beijing, each carrying a suitcase packed with 15 hard drives. The drives contained 80 terabytes of spreadsheets, images and video clips for training an artificial-intelligence model.
