Chinese cars aren’t on American roads, but Chinese auto parts are embedded in American cars.
China’s cars aren’t in the US, but its auto parts are everywhere
SummaryChinese companies have amassed ownership stakes in about 10,000 auto suppliers in America.
Chinese cars aren’t on American roads, but Chinese auto parts are embedded in American cars.
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