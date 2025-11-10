Chinese brands are sweeping the world. Good

The rise of Chinese consumer brands is good for shoppers everywhere: they now have a wider array of innovative products to choose from. Investors, too, should welcome the sight of oddly mesmerising dolls and the taste of red-bean ice-cream. Investing in Chinese technology companies has long been politically hard because of security worries on both sides. If DeepSeek, China’s breakthrough AI firm, were to go public, American investors would be unlikely to get a piece of the action. And TikTok is still stuck in legal limbo. But handbags and hot drinks are harmless. Even as the trade war erupted in April, Chagee went public in New York, raising more than $400m to fuel its global expansion. Many more brands have listed in Hong Kong, or plan to do so.