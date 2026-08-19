The ancient port of Ain Sokhna, on the Gulf of Suez, once received turquoise destined for the regalia of pharaohs. Now it welcomes a new source of wealth: Chinese manufacturers. In just a few years their investment has transformed the area. Scores of factories have appeared, producing everything from fibreglass to switchgears. In January a new port terminal—built with financing from two Chinese logistics giants, COSCO and CK Hutchinson—began operations.
Chinese firms are wrapping their supply chains around the globe
SummaryA number of reasons explain why Chinese firms are making their wares in an expanding array of places. Weak consumer spending and fierce competition at home have encouraged them to venture into new markets.
The ancient port of Ain Sokhna, on the Gulf of Suez, once received turquoise destined for the regalia of pharaohs. Now it welcomes a new source of wealth: Chinese manufacturers. In just a few years their investment has transformed the area. Scores of factories have appeared, producing everything from fibreglass to switchgears. In January a new port terminal—built with financing from two Chinese logistics giants, COSCO and CK Hutchinson—began operations.
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