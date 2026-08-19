Chinese firms are wrapping their supply chains around the globe

The pace of this investment has accelerated sharply. In the past three years alone Chinese companies have spent more than $200bn building factories abroad (see chart). The character of their supply chains is also changing, in three ways. First, they are spread more widely, with large production nodes in nearly every region of the globe. Second, they have grown deeper, with many Chinese suppliers following manufacturers into new sites, replicating the tight-knit ecosystems back home. Third, they are increasingly dominated by strategic industries, from electric vehicles and clean energy to data-centre gear. The consequence is that a rewiring of global manufacturing is under way.