Chinese firms are wrapping their supply chains around the globe

The ancient port of Ain Sokhna, on the Gulf of Suez, once received turquoise destined for the regalia of pharaohs. Now it welcomes a new source of wealth: Chinese manufacturers. In just a few years their investment has transformed the area. Scores of factories have appeared, producing everything from fibreglass to switchgears. In January a new port terminal—built with financing from two Chinese logistics giants, COSCO and CK Hutchinson—began operations.