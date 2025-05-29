Chinese hackers are getting bigger, better and stealthier
The Economist 6 min read 29 May 2025, 09:33 PM IST
Summary
Over the past decade China’s hacking programme has grown rapidly, to the point that in 2023 Christopher Wray, then the FBI director, noted it was larger than that of every other major nation combined.
China’s power is growing rapidly every year. From warships to missiles, the country is churning out hardware at an extraordinary rate. In the unseen, online world, it is making similar leaps. On March 4th America’s Justice Department charged eight Chinese nationals with large-scale hacking of government agencies, news outlets and dissidents in America and around the world, on behalf of i-Soon, a Chinese company, at the direction of the Chinese government. It also indicted two officials who it said “directed the hacks".
