Chinese manufacturers speed up efforts to dodge Trump tariffs
Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Feb 2025, 10:28 AM IST
- For many Chinese manufacturers, Trump’s return has added urgency to continuing plans to open factories or find partners in other countries.
After the Trump administration put a new 10% tariff on Chinese products earlier this month, Agilian Technology, an electronics manufacturer in China, pressed forward with its plan to avoid additional levies.
