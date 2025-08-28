Chinese money launders are moving billions through US banks
Summary
The black market for U.S. cash may have driven as much as $312 billion in illicit money flows through financial institutions.
Chinese money launderers appear to have moved some $312 billion in illicit transactions through U.S. banks and other financial institutions in recent years to aid Mexican drug cartels and other criminals, the Treasury Department said.
