Chinese money launders are moving billions through US banks

This growing marketplace connecting dirty cash from Mexico’s drug cartels to Chinese expats looking to get their savings out of China is drawing scrutiny from the Trump administration, which wants banks to help crack down.

A Wall Street Journal report earlier this year highlighted how one such network was able to make five and six-figure deposits at tellers’ windows throughout Los Angeles county.

The details Chinese money laundering networks are now the dominant player in an illicit money-services industry that criminal groups like the Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa cartels use to move profits from drug sales, according to the Treasury.

Such networks are also involved in crimes like pig-butchering scams, human trafficking and healthcare fraud.

The report by Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network analyzed 137,153 suspicious activity reports filed by financial institutions between 2021 to 2024. Banks and money-services businesses are required to file the reports under U.S. anti-money-laundering regulations.

A senior FinCEN official said Treasury hoped to generate more leads for law enforcement by encouraging banks to look for red flags associated with Chinese money launderers.

For instance, Treasury said banks should scrutinize customers using Chinese passports who make large cash deposits that appear to be at odds with their stated occupation or income.

The context Chinese money laundering networks have come to play a bigger role in the illegal drug trade thanks to laws in China that restrict the amount of money Chinese citizens can take out of the country.

Those laws have prompted Chinese nationals to turn to a black market for U.S. currency operated by underground brokers, according to law-enforcement officials. As demand for their services surged, brokers turned to drug traffickers and other criminal groups with cash to sell.

The Trump administration has made targeting Mexico’s cartels a top priority. China’s role in the fentanyl trade—both as a producer of the precursor chemicals used to make the drug, as well as an emerging money laundering hub—is also a focus for the administration.

Banks can face big fines if they don’t do enough to detect and report illicit money flows.

Last year, TD Bank agreed to pay more than $3 billion after U.S. prosecutors found the bank had been used by a Chinese money laundering network in New York and New Jersey to launder more than $470 million.

Trump officials have said they want to make anti-money-laundering rules less burdensome for banks.

