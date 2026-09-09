Chinese Regulators Seek Higher Bar for Humanoid-Robotics Listings

Chinese humanoid-robotics companies could face a narrower path to public markets as authorities seek to calm the frenzy that followed robot maker Unitree’s roller-coaster listing.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission recently held informal talks with some investment banks and institutional investors, signalling a higher bar for humanoid-robotics companies seeking to go public, according to people familiar with the matter.
The regulator advised investment banks to uphold high standards when advising IPO hopefuls, ensuring that they have healthy financials, promising revenue prospects and valuable technological innovations, the people said.