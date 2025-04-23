The hundreds of investigations that the Trump administration started through the China Initiative and a parallel campaign at the National Institutes of Health turned up criminal activity in only a small number of cases, though the climate it conjured prompted an exodus of scientists. Between 2018 and 2021, 5,361 Chinese scientists in STEM fields left the U.S. for China, a 53% surge over the previous four-year period, according to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.