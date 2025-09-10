Chinese trade is thriving despite America’s attacks

The world beyond America, then, is snapping up more Chinese goods than ever before. This is particularly true of the global south, where China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), established in 2013, has laid firm foundations. The BRI’s pace has quickened since Mr Trump returned to the White House. In the first half of 2025, BRI activity reached a record, with over $120bn in new contracts and investment handed out in the scheme, according to the Griffith Asia Institute, a research outfit. Nearly half of the initiative’s construction contracts, which are awarded to Chinese firms, are for projects in Africa. These amounted to more than $30bn—five times the amount in the same period the year before, and more than for any other region.