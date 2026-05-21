Semiconductor-chip stocks have surged since late March, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF gaining about 55%, names like Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices more than doubling, and Intel nearly tripling. Nvidia, which reported better-than-expected earnings Wednesday, has gained about 22%. The rally doesn’t seem to be a redo of the dot-com craze: It has been fueled by real AI-driven demand for semiconductors and strong earnings results. But has the chip group gotten over its proverbial skis? For this week’s Barron’s Advisor Big Q, we put the question to a panel of investment pros.
Chip stocks are on a tear. Money pros weigh in on whether the rally can last.
SummarySemiconductor-chip stocks have surged over the past month and a half. We queried investment pros on whether the group has gotten over its proverbial skis.
Semiconductor-chip stocks have surged since late March, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF gaining about 55%, names like Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices more than doubling, and Intel nearly tripling. Nvidia, which reported better-than-expected earnings Wednesday, has gained about 22%. The rally doesn’t seem to be a redo of the dot-com craze: It has been fueled by real AI-driven demand for semiconductors and strong earnings results. But has the chip group gotten over its proverbial skis? For this week’s Barron’s Advisor Big Q, we put the question to a panel of investment pros.
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