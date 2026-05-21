Chip stocks are on a tear. Money pros weigh in on whether the rally can last.

As of today, semi stocks, including traditional semis plus memory and hardware, comprise about 19% of the S&P 500. It’s rare for an industry to be north of 15%, and the semis are now bigger than the industrial and healthcare sectors combined. Semis have outperformed the S&P by almost 60%, and on average they are about 50% above their nine- and 12-month price trends. When stocks are this far above trend, they tend to correct and revert closer to trend in one of two ways. One is price correction, and two is time—the stocks don’t do much for a few months, or until their longer-term trend catches up to the price.