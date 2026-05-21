Chip stocks are on a tear. Money pros weigh in on whether the rally can last.

Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management: When you look at the money flows and the technicals over the past six weeks, a move that has us up nearly 60%, you’re looking at the type of behavior that is analogous to 1998/1999. That doesn’t mean we necessarily are calling for a peak. But what we are saying is a lot of people have made a lot of money in these names, and they are historically extraordinarily cyclical. So we are encouraging folks to continue to trim their positions as a share of the index.