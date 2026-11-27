The Trump administration on Wednesday announced tariffs on more than a dozen countries covering everything from apparel to furniture to frozen shrimp.
Like some of the tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court in February, there are again broad exemptions for tech, delivering good news for a wide swath of companies from Apple to Micron to ASML.
The tariffs were announced by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who released the results of his investigation into “the acts, policies, and practices of 14 economies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.”