The Trump administration on Wednesday announced tariffs on more than a dozen countries covering everything from apparel to furniture to frozen shrimp.
The Trump administration on Wednesday announced tariffs on more than a dozen countries covering everything from apparel to furniture to frozen shrimp.
Like some of the tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court in February, there are again broad exemptions for tech, delivering good news for a wide swath of companies from Apple to Micron to ASML.
Like some of the tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court in February, there are again broad exemptions for tech, delivering good news for a wide swath of companies from Apple to Micron to ASML.
The tariffs were announced by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who released the results of his investigation into “the acts, policies, and practices of 14 economies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors.”
The taxes range from up to 15% for four countries to up to 35% for Vietnam. For all European Union countries it is 15%. Tech imports from China would be subject to an additional tariff of up to 10%, but for the EU and the 12 other countries covered by the reports, there will be no extra duties, with some exceptions.
Servers, smartphones, PC’s, storage, chips, and most semiconductor manufacturing equipment are all on the exemption list. Notable items left off the list are headphones, lithium-ion batteries, base stations, printers, TVs and videogame consoles.
Apple skirts most of the tariffs due to all the work it put into diversifying its assembly locations by moving into India and Vietnam, and sending that output to the U.S. Some of its U.S.-bound products may still come from China, and a tariff of up to 35% could hit its AirPods line of headphones, which as of last year were made in Vietnam.
HP is another company with a mixed bag. It’s also moved its U.S.-bound production out of China, and its PCs are exempt. But its printer business is not. In an earnings call last year, the company cited expanded production in Vietnam, Thailand, India, Mexico, and the U.S.
Memory and storage companies like Micron, SK Hynix, Samsung, Western Digital and Seagate will all see no additional tariffs outside of China. Chip and server makers like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Broadcom, Marvell, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro are also in the clear.
As it expands its U.S. footprint, the largest chip contract manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will see no new tariffs for its imports of major equipment like ASML’s lithography machines. But some parts in chip testing equipment will not be exempt, and Teradyne, FormFactor, Cohu and Advantest may be impacted.
Coming on the heels of the president’s extraordinary intervention into Nvidia’s leadership, it’s more confirmation that the Trump administration views the tech industry through a different lens than other businesses, and continues to exempt it from rules governing everyone else.
The proposals were made under the authority of Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which gives the executive the power to levy new tariffs after an investigation into unjustifiable, unreasonable or discriminatory practices by other countries that burden U.S. commerce.
The next step is a public comment period ending on Jan. 5 with hearings to follow on Jan. 25. The deadline for announcing the final action is March 11, and implementation generally occurs within 30 days of the determination, though that can stretch to six months under some circumstances.
Write to Adam Levine at adam.levine@barrons.com