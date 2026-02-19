Chris Waller, not Kevin Hassett, should lead the Federal Reserve
President Trump should choose the technocrat over the partisan
On November 30TH President Donald Trump said he had decided whom to nominate as the next chair of the Federal Reserve. He has since said he will reveal his choice early next year. In betting markets, money has piled on Kevin Hassett, his trusted economic adviser. Mr Trump is desperate for the Fed to cut interest rates faster. He has tried to oust Lisa Cook, a Fed governor; the row over whether he can will be heard by the Supreme Court in January. And he has already put one of his advisers, Stephen Miran, on the Fed board temporarily. Mr Miran has voted for bumper rate cuts. As chair, Mr Hassett would paddle in the same direction.