Chris Waller, not Kevin Hassett, should lead the Federal Reserve

The question is how much Mr Hassett would care about those risks. While working for Mr Trump, he has behaved like a hack unconcerned with reality. In 2017 his “very [conservative]" estimate was that Mr Trump’s corporate-tax cuts would boost annual household incomes by $4,000 on average—far above other estimates at the time and any effect picked up since. In May 2020 his “cubic" model of the covid-19 pandemic projected that deaths would soon cease entirely. Absurdities such as these have torched his scholarly reputation. Even before entering the White House he made one of the worst forecasts in history: in 1999, near the height of the dotcom boom, he predicted a near-quadrupling of the Dow Jones index.