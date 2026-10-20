Christiane Amanpour Says She Is Leaving CNN After 43 Years

Christiane Amanpour, one of the most recognized international correspondents of the past four decades, will sign off from CNN next year as the news channel comes under new ownership by Skydance Corp.

Amanpour, 68, became famous through her on-the-ground reporting from major war zones and humanitarian crises, including the Gulf War and the Bosnian War in the 1990s. The Iranian-British journalist is the chief international anchor for CNN and host of CNN International’s nightly interview program, Amanpour. She also hosts a weekly program on CNN and a daily show on PBS.

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“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement shared by CNN Chief Executive Officer Mark Thompson to staff on Monday.

She will end her daily shows across CNN and PBS at the end of this year and maintain the weekly show on CNN through May and continue a “smooth transition through June.”

“Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally,” Thompson said.

Skydance co-CEO David Ellison asked Thompson to stay on as CNN gets absorbed into the newly formed company alongside CBS News. The two are discussing a new contract for Thompson, whose current deal expires next year.

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Amanpour said she will continue her podcast, The Ex-Files along with former husband James Rubin, and look forward to “interesting new projects down the line.”