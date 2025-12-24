Christmas in Ukraine approaches with power grid in crisis
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Dec 2025, 12:28 pm IST
Summary
Moscow has launched far more drones and missiles than in previous years, leaving energy supplies at a tipping point.
For four straight days this month, Oleksandra Mazur had no light, no heat and no running water. Russian strikes had left her Odesa neighborhood completely without electricity, knocking out other basic services in her apartment building.
