Christmas in Ukraine approaches with power grid in crisis

But this year, Moscow has attacked Ukraine’s energy grid on a scale unseen in past years. Whereas last winter, a major Russian attack might have involved 100 drones and missiles, now it can send 500. In addition, the long-range Shahed-style drones Moscow uses are now far more advanced—flying faster and higher, making them far more difficult for air-defense teams to shoot down. In November alone, Russia launched more than 5,000 missiles and long-range drones into Ukraine, with many targeting energy infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials.