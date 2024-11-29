Christmas tree farmers haven’t had it this hard in years
Valerie Bauerlein , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Nov 2024, 07:52 AM IST
SummaryFlooding, labor shortages and inflation are pressuring this year’s crop—with some buying “Charlie Brown” trees to support growers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Millions of Americans will venture out to buy a live Christmas tree this weekend—though growers are having to overcome historic challenges to get them to the lots.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less