Christmas tree farmers haven’t had it this hard in years

The storm made a difficult business even harder, Barr said. The Fraser fir thrives on the high peaks of the southern Appalachian Mountains, with their cool temperatures and plentiful rainfall. But rain has been unpredictable, not only from the roughly 10 inches of rain dumped by Helene but also by the frequent lack of it. A drought several years ago knocked out much of that year’s crop. There was a welcome early snow this year, though the area gets nowhere near the annual snowfall it did when he was young, Barr said.