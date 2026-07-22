Christopher Nolan breaks down the epic scene at the center of ‘The Odyssey’

On a vast beach in Morocco last year, waves were pummeling one of humanity’s oldest plot devices.
Christopher Nolan’s version of the Trojan Horse—35 feet tall and rearing on hind legs—was half buried in sand on the Atlantic coast. In the filmmaker’s imagination, the trick of hiding Greek warriors inside a wood contraption was more believable if it looked like a waterlogged offering to a god left by a departed army.
The horse would become a centerpiece in Nolan’s moonshot interpretation of “The Odyssey,” and a vessel for some of the movie’s most riveting scenes and important symbolism. It would be emblazoned on movie posters, erected as a promotional monument outside theaters and rendered in plastic as a $70 popcorn holder.