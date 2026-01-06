A recent classified U.S. intelligence assessment determined top members of Nicolás Maduro’s regime—including Vice President Delcy Rodríguez—would be best positioned to lead a temporary government in Caracas and maintain near-term stability if the autocrat lost power, people familiar with the matter said.
CIA concluded regime loyalists were best placed to lead Venezuela after Maduro
SummaryPresident Trump was briefed on an intelligence report that found the country’s opposition would struggle to lead a temporary government.
