CIA concluded regime loyalists were best placed to lead Venezuela after Maduro

Previously, Trump and his top allies had publicly elevated Machado’s opposition movement as the best choice to inherit power in a transition. In a Truth Social post in January, Trump praised Machado for “peacefully expressing the voices and the WILL of the Venezuelan people.” Rubio—one of her most prominent backers, who has said he has spoken with her “many, many times over the years”—signed a letter nominating her for the Nobel Peace Prize. Others close to Trump, including his son, Don Trump Jr., also frequently promoted her as the future of Venezuelan democracy.